BC Transit Named one of BC’s Top Employers for 2023

Vancouver/Victoria – This announcement is ironic considering that Valley Transit Bus Drivers are now into job action over wage demands.

From their media release:

For the third year in a row, BC Transit has been recognized for its exceptional workplace as one of BC’s Top Employers for 2023. BC Transit has more than 1,000 employees with a wide range of careers that include drivers, maintenance and administration.

“It’s an honour to be recognized as one of our province’s top employers, for three years running,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer. “BC Transit prides itself on being a diverse and engaging workplace. We create an environment where everyone can thrive and work every day as their authentic self. BC Transit is proud to provide a service that people rely on every day, a service that helps shape communities across British Columbia.”

BC’s Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in British Columbia that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Winners are selected based on several factors:

· Physical workspace

· Health, financial and family benefits

· Training and skills development

· Community involvement