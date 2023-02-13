OPINION – Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl Calls on Parliament to Protect Vulnerable People re: MAiD (VIDEO)

Ottawa/Chilliwack/Hope – On Monday (February 13) Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, delivered the following statement on MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) in the House of Commons: (NOTE – there were concerns and criticisms that those without the necessary faculties could not make an informed choice under the proposed amendments)

MAiD Information from the Government of Canada website is here.

“When the Liberals brought in their medical aid in dying regime, they promised to protect vulnerable people. They have failed to do so.”

“Veterans who have called Veterans Affairs to ask for help have been offered assisted suicide instead.”

“Persons with disabilities unable to find supportive housing have been offered assisted suicide instead.”

“In too many cases, vulnerable Canadians are being offered assisted suicide instead of the support they need and want from the system.”

“Now the Liberals want to add those suffering from mental illness to their assisted suicide regime as well.”

“After months of dragging their feet, they have belatedly brought forward a delay to this reckless idea. But we don’t just need to delay this dangerous expansion of assisted suicide, we need to reject it entirely.”

“Conservatives will never give up on those experiencing mental illness. We believe that recovery is possible and that we should focus on offering treatment and help, not assisted death, to those who are suffering.”

“This is a matter of life and death and we must act to protect vulnerable people, once and for all.”

