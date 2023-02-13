Hope Spring Fashion Show at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall – April 22 – FV Health Care Foundation Says Fraser Canyon Hospital in Need of Medication Dispensing Unit and Other Major Tools

Hope – Fashionistas once again will gather to grace the runway in Hope; the Spring Fashion Show is back as Hope’s premiere fashion event, once again showing off local designers and shops.

“The Fraser Canyon Hospital Emergency is in need of a medication dispensing unit, among other things for the hospital and Lodge”, said Marianne Cameron, President of the Auxiliary to the Fraser Canyon Hospital and Fraser Canyon Lodge. “We are hosting our Spring Fashion Show again with our friends at Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) to help purchase needed equipment”.

“We are exited to be working with the Auxiliary again to bring back the Spring Fashion Show,” said Liz Harris, Executive Director (FVHCF). “Events like this and being able to partner with the Auxiliary helps us both do bigger things for Hope.”

The Spring Fashion Show is being held at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Hope Branch on April 22th. Guests will be treated to entertainment, dinner and will experience local fashion boutiques from Hope to Abbotsford. The previous fashion shows have sold out quickly, so it is suggested to get your tickets early.

Tickets are $65 with funds supporting equipment at Fraser Canyon Hospital. They are available in person from any of the Auxiliary members, at the Auxiliary Gift shop (in the hospital), online at www.fvhcf.ca/fashionshow or on the phone at 1-877-661-0314.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation and the Fraser Canyon Hospital continues to fund vital equipment and programs for Fraser Canyon Hospital. All funds raised in Hope will directly support the Fraser Canyon Hospital.