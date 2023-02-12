Free Music From Quebec coming to Harrison Festival – Rosier – February 25 (VIDEO)

Harrison – With the Harrison Festival Society Tunes About Town series, they are presenting lots of local artists in businesses until the end of March.

All for free.

Information on everything can be found here. https://harrisonfestival.com/world-music-arts-festival/tunes-about-town/

One of the featured concerts Harrison Festival Society are doing with this series is coming up on Feb 25th, which is Rosier, all the way from Québec. The show will take place in the Memorial Hall and is free for the public to attend. Free tickets can be purchased through the Harrison Festival Society website and spaces are filling up.