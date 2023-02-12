Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra Performs “Classical Music’s All Time Greatest Hits.. Ever! – Sunday March 26

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra is gearing up for a greatest hits package.

March 26th will be a Classical Music Highlights concert. Something for everyone to enjoy. Three soloists will be performing from 3 to 5PM at the The Salvation Army Chilliwack Community Church, 46420 Brooks, Chilliwack.

For ticket information www.chilliwackmetropolitan.com

2023 CMO March

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, DON BURKS currently lives in Vancouver. He is an acclaimed musician, having performed throughout the Southeastern US and Western Canada in orchestras such as the Vancouver Pops, as Principal French horn.

Don has been developing software for the web for over 22 years, and has had speaking engagements throughout Canada, the USA, and Europe.

JESSICA JOU is a BCRMTA bursary winner with the highest mark in ARCT piano performance for 2022. Continuing her musical journey, she is studying piano at the Licentiate level with Nita Pelletier. An English major at UFV, Jessica also plays the flute and is competing at the 2023 Chilliwack Music Festival. A competitor in the Vancouver International Piano competition in 2021, she has also won many prizes at the Chilliwack Music Festival and advanced to the 2022 Provincial Performing Arts festival. Having a strong interest in pedagogy since high school, Jessica has been able to maintain a full piano studio at the Chilliwack Academy of Music. In addition to teaching piano, she coaches swimming for the Chilliwack Spartans swim club.

EMILY JOU is currently studying piano at the ARCT level with Nita Pelletier. She has passed her RCM Level 10 piano with first class honours in 2022 and completed the required music history and theory courses in 2020. Emily acts as an accompanist for the Re : Action choir at the Chilliwack Academy of Music and for Sunday services at St. Paul Lutheran church. A frequent competitor at the annual Chilliwack Lions Music Festival since she was 7 years old, Emily has won many trophies in different categories, including piano duets with her sister, Jessica. Emily has been swimming competitively with the Spartans Swim Club at the provincial level for 9 years and has been volunteering as a Spartan junior coach for more than 2 years. An honours student, she is currently in grade 11 at Chilliwack Secondary School.