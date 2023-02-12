2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale – February 16-19 at Tradex

Abbotsford – The 2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale is February 16-19 at Tradex Abbotsford. This is your chance to get a look at what camping and glamping has for you this season.

RV enthusiasts will gather to explore the latest and greatest RVs and accessories in the market. Lightweight and economical RVs are expected to be a huge draw this year, as well as some of the most advanced and luxurious recreational vehicles on the market. The No Boundaries NB16.1 is guaranteed to be a highlight for couples looking for a quick romantic getaway. The shorter, exceptionally light weight and versatile travel trailer makes it easy to get out into nature for adventure or quality time together. The all-new East-to-West Entrada 2600DS will also draw crowds, with tons of seating, sleeping and storage capacities. This compact motorhome is ready and equipped to make a big impact on the RV industry!

On top of hundreds of new RVs for attendees to peruse, the Earlybird RV Show features over 45 exhibitors, expert seminars and more to fill up the over 120,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor display space.



One of the most eagerly anticipated guest speakers will be the Naing family from Belcarra who created YOLO Family Vans and embarked on a journey of a lifetime in 2019, during which they visited 28-countries and crossed four continents in a Sprinter van, all the while documenting the entire experience.



Visit rvshowsbc.com for the full speaker line up and schedule.

What you need to know:

General Admission Cost

$15.00 Adult Admission (19 – 59)

$13.00 Senior Admission (60+)

$12.00 Youth Admission (13 – 18)

FREE Child Admission (12 and Under)

Admission Packages & Discounts

$33.00 Family Pack (2 Adults and Up To 4 Youths One-Day Pass)

$20.00 Multi-day Pass (Single Adult or Youth)

$9.00 Adult & Seniors Admission (Thursday, February 16, 2023 5:00pm-9:00pm) (Cannot be combined with other offers.)

Accepted Methods Of Payment

Cash, Interac Debit, Visa, MasterCard

Net Proceeds To Charity.

Parking

Tradex provides 1,200 paved parking stalls with 3,200 more available in our overflow unpaved lots. It is a fully-staffed lot with one entrance and two exits located off of Mt. Lehman Road.

Parking is $10 per day with in/out privileges onsite. $7.25 if purchased online or on the app.

RV overnight dry camping is available for $25 per night and can be purchased onsite.

There are ample handicapped parking stalls plus a drop off/pick up area

Register For Parking Pass