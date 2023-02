Fraser Valley – As Super Bowl looms and the Chilliwack Giants have returns from Las Vegas and their appearance in the flag football showcase, the Valley Huskers are in the news.

GW Graham’s Receiver and DB Tyson Kelly has signed a letter of intent with the BCFC club.

Plus, congratulations to Valley Huskers alumni Dawson Davis on his invitation to the 2023 @cfl National Combine.

