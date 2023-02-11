UFV Sports Friday – Big Night for Hoops, Beats #1 Saskatchewan, Volleyball

Abbotsford – Womens Basketball : Gobeil stays hot as Cascades climb past U SPORTS’ top-ranked team
Abbotsford, BC – Maddy Gobeil continued her stellar second semester play as she scored 33 points to help lead the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades past the U SPORTS No. 1 ranked University of Saskatchewan Huskies 83-70 on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre.
As it happened:
The Cascades shot out to a great start, taking a 16-9 lead part way through the first quarter. The Huskies cut the lead to one with 8:37 left in the half, but a flurry of second quarter points gave the Cascades a 45-32 lead at the half.
Saskatchewan hit back again in the second half, chipping away at the advantage until they found themselves level at 62. From there a Carly Ahlstrom jumper gave the Huskies a two-point lead, but Nikki Cabuco answered with a triple on the next possession to put the Cascades back on top.
Maddy Gobeil took over the game with under four minutes left. The third-year guard scored 10 of the game’s next 13 points to put her team up 77-70 and lock up the victory.
Despite being out rebounded 48-29 on the night, the Cascades’ tough defence led them to 27 points of turnovers compared to the Huskies’ seven on the night.
Top performers:
Maddy Gobeil scored a team-high 33 points to eclipse the 30-point threshold for the second time in three weeks. She also added three assists, four rebounds, and four steals in the victory. Nikki Cabuco notched 20 points for the Cascades on the night, while Deanna Tuchscherer had 12 points and seven rebounds in the effort.
Carly Ahlstrom picked up 33 points of her own to go along with five rebounds on the night. Maya Flindall added 13 points and Gage Grassick tallied nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
Quotable:
Cascades guard Maddy Gobeil
“It’s really fun. I just enjoy big games, and I feel like that’s what we practice for. Playing against the top teams and playing in those close games, as a team we strive to be in those moments and experience those, but personally I just really enjoy it.”
“We just have to stick to us, stick to our game plan. It was a really good team effort tonight, and we just have to keep bringing that every day. The base line for us is bringing that compete and that hustle, and if we do that, we know we are going to be okay.”
Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer
“We’re a team that’s still trying to figure out how to compete at the highest levels, so an opportunity to play Saskatchewan and have a bit of success like we did tonight is an important step for our team.”
“We can’t blow it out of proportion. We need to come in tomorrow with the same focus we had tonight and be ready to find another level.”
Where they sit:
The Cascades record improves to 14-5 this season with the win, while the Huskies fall to 16-3 on the year.
The teams will face off again on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre, with the Cascades looking to move into a top-four position in Canada West to earn a home playoff game. Tip off is scheduled for 5pm, with the matchup shown live on Canada West TV, and Telus Optik TV channel 1997.
MBB: Kinley leads all scorers as Cascades clinch playoff spot
Abbotsford, BC – Dylan Kinley led all scorers with 20 points, as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades topped the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 94-73 to clinch a Canada West playoff berth on Friday.
As it happened:
The Cascades trailed 6-0 early but came alive to outscore the Huskies 25-5 in the final 7:47 of the opening quarter and take a commanding lead. UFV continued to put the pressure on in the second, extending that advantage to 23 points to lead 49-26 at the half.
The Huskies found their scoring touch in the second half, but were unable to slow the Cascades roll, and the hosts cruised to the 21-point victory.
UFV shot 58 percent from the field in the contest, connecting on 40 of 69 shots, while the Huskies were held to just 26 field goals on 74 attempts. The Cascades also had a strong game rebounding the ball, as they tallied 45 rebounds to Saskatchewan’s 35 on the night.
Top performers:
Dylan Kinley collected a game-high 20 points and added five rebounds. Matthias Klim was one rebound shy of a double-double notching 15 points and nine rebounds, while Courtney Anderson picked up 15 points and six boards.
Alexander Dewar led the Huskies with 17 points on the night, while Maxwell Amoafo picked up 10 points and nine rebounds, and Tyrese Potoma added 10 points of his own.
Quotable:
Cascades forward Matthias Klim
“To solidify ourselves in playoff contention – that felt so good. I’m just happy we could go out there and execute our stuff, play defence, and get the win.”
“We know that if we play good defence we can stay with any team in the league. We just locked in on defence, got stops when we needed to, and the rest took care of itself.”
Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson
“The goal is to be playing your best basketball going in to playoffs, and tonight I thought was one of our more complete performances on both sides of the basketball this year.”
“I thought the defensive intensity that Chris [Jackson] and Uyi [Ologhola] brought made a huge difference. I think defensively we were really dialed in, and we have to build on that. In the playoffs it’s going to be much tougher to score the ball and we are going to have to win games defensively.”
Where they sit:
The Cascades improve to 8-11 with the win, while the Huskies fall to 5-14 on the season. These two teams will face off again on Saturday to close out the regular season at 7 p.m. PT in the UFV Athletic Centre.
WVB: Cascades hand Manitoba their first loss at home
Winnipeg, MB – Two of the conference's best defensive teams went toe-to-toe on Friday night at Investors Group Athletic Centre. With playoff positioning on the line, it was the UFV Cascades that came out on top, handing the Manitoba Bisons their first loss at home 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-22).
As it happened:
The Cascades took an early 7-1 lead thanks to two service aces from veteran Gabrielle Attieh, however the Bisons stormed back with a textbook comeback. Back-to-back service aces from left side Raya Surinx tied the game at 13, then the rookie gave Manitoba the lead on a pipe attack. The Bisons didn’t trail the rest of the way, with Surinx ending the set with a kill from the right.
The Cascades opened a six-point lead in the second and didn’t trail the rest of the way. The hosts got the score to within four, but it wasn’t enough to stop the pace of UFV, who were led by Gabrielle and Lauren Attieh’s 15 combined kills after two.
Cascades’ setter Cailin Bitter continued to spread the ball well in the third for UFV. Six different players had at least four kills, as the Cascades opened a six-point lead in the middle of the set, winning by five overall. The two teams continued to flash their defensive prowess, with a combined 99 digs after three.
UFV took a 9-4 lead in the fourth, but the Bisons clawed back to tie the set at 13 to prompt a timeout. The teams traded blows from there, but the Cascades edged out Manitoba in the late stages to seal the match.
Quotable:
Manitoba Bisons head coach Ken Bentley
“We had some chances, some looks. We just have to play a little bit better. We couldn’t get a bunch of points on them at a time. They were siding out pretty well, and I don’t think our side out game was as strong today. That was a big factor.”
Top performers:
Gabrielle Attieh had a match-high 17 kills to go with two aces for the Cascades, while Lauren Attieh picked up 11 kills and 14 digs. Natalie Lemoine-Sells added 11 kills, two aces, and 14 digs in the effort.
Bisons libero Julia Arnold led all players with 25 digs, the third game in a row where she’s had at least 20. Ella Gray notched a team-high nine kills and four blocks in the effort.
Where they sit:
The Cascades improve to 15-6 on the year, while the Bisons drop to 13-8 this season.
The teams square off again on Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg, with the first serve scheduled for 4:45 p.m. PT.
MVB: Cascades fall in four to Bisons
Winnipeg, MB – The Manitoba Bisons knocked off the UFV Cascades 3-1 (25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21) on Friday night at Investors Group Athletic Centre.
As it happened:
The two teams combined for ten service errors in the first set, with UFV leading 18-16 in a back-and-forth opener. However, four different Bisons recorded at least two kills down the stretch to close it out.
The visitors led 19-14 in the second on the strength of six kills from Josiah Kruger, who hit at a .600 efficiency up to that point, but 11 of the next 15 points would go Manitoba’s way to end the set.
For a third straight set, the Cascades made it to 18 first with Jonas Van Huizen picking up three early kills to set the tempo. The hosts pushed back yet again to tie the set at 23, but a service error and powerful Van Huizen kill ultimately ended the set for the Cascades.
With the score 15-13, Manitoba took control bursting out to a five-point lead that they would not surrender.
Top performers:
Josiah Kruger and Eduardo Ferreira each tallied 10 kills for the Cascades, while Ryan Hampe notched nine. Jonas Van Huizen picked up 38 assists to go along with five kills and two aces in the match.
Nicholes Carter and Spencer Grahame each had 11 kills for the Bisons, and Eric Ogaranko added 10 of his own. Rookie setter Sammy Ludwig had 36 assists.
Quotable:
UFV head coach Nathan Bennett
“I thought Jonas [Van Huizen] was great the entire match. He was making the right decisions on offence, and his serve is back on which is great. He’s obviously a physical blocker as well and his energy overall was awesome for us.”
“I liked the fight that we had together. We played for each other which was great and I saw that team atmosphere. If we reduce our errors and make some better decisions, then we will put ourselves in a better situation to be successful.”
Where they sit:
The Cascades fall to 4-19 on the season, while the Bisons improve to 8-13.
UFV closes out their season on Saturday in Winnipeg with a rematch against the Bisons at 3 p.m. PT.
