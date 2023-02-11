Green Vibration Hosting an Ecstatic Dance at Yarrow Community Centre – Friday February 24 

Yarrow – Green Vibration will be hosting an Ecstatic Dance at Yarrow Community Centre, Friday February 24 from 6:30-8:30PM.

From organizer Alexandra Dohan : For those of you who are not familiar with ecstatic dance, it is a space for full and radial expression, where you are free to connect with your breath, your body and voice, your inner world, and music, to dance and move in whatever way your body is guiding you. This is a space to set intention for your dance, where you can move through energy and emotions, release stress, and/or bring in a new energy and state of being. This is your dance, and you are free to make this your own in every single way.

Because this is an inner journey, there will be no talking allowed during the dance to facilitate full embodiment. This is also a space free of judgement & intoxication.

Schedule:

6:30-6:45: Opening circle

6:45-8:15: Dance

8:15-8:30: Integrative sharing circle (sharing is optional)



If you would like to explore your body and mind through movement, step out of your comfort zone, meet in conscious community, and have a night with intention, please RSVP to alexandra@greenvibration.ca and send your exchange via e-transfer. The exchange is $25.