Three Teens (Two from Abbotsford) Involved In “Unprovoked” Attack in Vancouver

Abbotsford/Vancouver/Langley – A Vancouver Police investigation has led to criminal charges against three teens who allegedly assaulted a Vancouver Island man during an unprovoked attack last weekend.

The victim, 29, was visiting Vancouver for the weekend, and was walking near Seymour and Dunsmuir Street around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday February 4, when he was assaulted by a group of strangers. He suffered serious injuries that required medical attention.

VPD officers, who had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over planters and kicking doors, located the injured victim, then arrested the suspects nearby.

A 15- and a 17-year-old boy from Abbotsford, and an 18-year-old man from Langley, have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm.