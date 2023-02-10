Streams Foundation Involved with Intentional Acts of Kindness Day on Monday February 20 at Sardis Park, Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Streams Foundation will be involved with the 2023 Intentional Acts of Kindness Day on February 20 at Sardis Park, Chilliwack.

From Streams Foundation Canada: We are excited for Intentional Acts of Kindness Day on 20th February at Sardis Park, Chilliwack. Thanks to Hi Neighbour Sardis Community Initiative by United Way. for arranging this celebration of volunteering and acts of kindness.



There is lots to look forward to, Free donuts, coffee, and kids’ activities (while supplies last), connecting with like-minded people and discovering new opportunities to volunteer.



Thankyou United Way BC – Lower Mainland Region