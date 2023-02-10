Province Announces $5M for Riprap Erosion Control, Shoreline Stabilization to Protect Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and Chilliwack (chillTV Exclusive VIDEO)

Victoria/Chilliwack – Premier David Eby along with the Minister Responsible for Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma were in Chilliwack on Friday to announce that the Province will invest $5 million in riprap erosion control measures for shoreline stabilization will help ensure protection for people, businesses and infrastructure currently at risk. This work also allows the new dike project to move forward after a study recommended them to better protect the communities. Engineering designs for the shoreline stabilization will begin immediately and construction will begin in 2024.

This is part in parcel with the 2019 announcement from Ottawa on a $45M diking upgrade that was made after a high freshet but before the November 2021 atmospheric river and flooding.

Eby was asked if there are other “hot spots” along the Fraser River in the Valley that need immediate funding. Eby and Ma noted that right now the focus is on Chilliwack and in particular, Sqwá and Shxwhá:y FN.

The new dike project will consist of eight kilometres of new dikes, a new floodgate structure crossing the Hope Slough and a new drainage pump system. The new dike project is funded by $45 million from Infrastructure Canada’s Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with contributions of $13 million from Indigenous Services Canada and $7 million from the City of Chilliwack.

Premier David Eby/Protect Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and Chilliwack/February 10/2022 Provincial Announcement

“The climate crisis will continue to increase the risk of flooding here in British Columbia, and we’re committed to supporting First Nations and local governments in mitigating and preparing for flooding emergencies,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “This funding allows for immediate action to be taken to address erosion issues, allowing the planning and construction of the long-term dike project. We are grateful for the leadership provided by Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and the City of Chilliwack in this critical work.”

The Province has invested a total of $147 million in flood risk reduction projects since 2017 with First Nations, local governments and other agencies. Most recently, the Province provided $23.4 million to 49 communities for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation projects, including $150,000 for a drainage pump station upgrade design in Chilliwack. The British Columbia Flood Strategy, to be released this year, will strengthen flood risk governance, enhance flood preparedness, response and recovery, and further invest in flood resilience.

Chief Lara Mussell, Sqwá First Nation – “Our communities are under consistent threat of flooding and without effective flood mitigation and protection measures, it becomes increasingly difficult for our nations to secure a sustainable future for our lands and people. This commitment from the Province toward critical shoreline protection will not only help safeguard our culture, traditions and way of life, but it will also help enhance the safety and well-being of our neighbours in the City of Chilliwack. We are grateful that the Province has joined the collective efforts of Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhay Village, the City of Chilliwack and Canada in addressing the challenges faced by our communities and working towards a more sustainable future.”

Chief Robert Gladstone, Shxwhá:y Village – “This funding is most welcomed as we witness and experience the continued impacts of climate change. This provincial support not only allows us to be better prepared here at home in our community of Shxwhá:y, but enables us to work with our neighbouring communities and municipal partners. This funding commitment is a bridge-building step in the continued building and support of reconciliation.”

Ken Popove, mayor, Chilliwack – “Flooding does not recognize borders and its impact can be widespread. I am pleased to be able to work with all levels of government to improve flood protection for our communities and know this work will help bolster our ongoing shared dike project with Sqwá First Nation and Shxwhá:y Village,”

Kelli Paddon, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent – “Investing in flood-prevention infrastructure is vital to the long-term safety of people in the Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village and the City of Chilliwack. We know flooding can occur at any time, and everyone needs to be prepared. I’m proud of this cross-government investment to better protect communities from flooding.”

Dan Coulter, MLA, Chilliwack – “This project to prevent shoreline erosion is the first step in a major undertaking to protect people and land from the effects of flooding. Not only will it better protect the communities, but it will also allow for further economic development in the communities. Working with the Sqwá First Nation, Shxwhá:y Village, the federal government and the City of Chilliwack, today’s announcement demonstrates the important work we can do when we all work together.”