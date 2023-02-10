Kindness Chain Chilliwack Syria Turkey Earthquake Appeal

Chilliwack – “The recent earthquake in Turkiye & Syria has left us all heartbroken. The loss of life, homes and memories is immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, it’s important that we come together as a global community to support those affected.”

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association-KCCA is joining the Emergency Turkey and Syria Earthquake appeal and urging you to do the same. No matter how small, every donation counts and can help provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to those in need.

Let’s show our love and support for the people of Turkiye & Syria during this difficult time. They need us now more than ever. Please contact us by email, text or Facebook to donate nonperishable items, baby formula, hygiene products, blankets, tents and emergency supplies. All donations will be dropped at the collection facility set by Consulate of Turkiye in Vancouver.

Kindness Chain is a Non Profit Organization working for Chilliwack, KCCA believes that embracing diversity, equality, and inclusion as organizational values is a way for positive outcomes in the community.