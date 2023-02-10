chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy, Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program, Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s! (VIDEO)

Skip to content

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy, Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program, Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• “Red Bull” charging into Chilliwack
• Barry Neufeld’s legal issues take an interesting turn
• Fraser Valley Bus Drivers are not collecting fares

PLUS…
Interview: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy
Interview: Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program
Interview: Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley”
Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

chillTVTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

