chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy, Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program, Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s! (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy, Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program, Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTVTV: TV for Chilliwack!™