Agassiz RCMP Searching for Missing 12 Year Old – Could Be In Chilliwack

Missing
Fraser Valley – Agassiz RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Lavonna Harris, 12, of Agassiz. Lavonna Harris is believed to possibly be in the Chilliwack.

Lavonna Harris/RCMP

Lavonna Harris is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • Height: 157 cm (5’ 2)
  • Weight: 32 kgs (70 lbs)
  • Hair: Black, shoulder length
  • Eyes: Brown
  • May be associated to a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup BC LP PG145M

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Lavonna Harris they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned for Lavonna’s well-being, says Sergeant Mike Sargent spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lavonna Harris is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

