abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy – Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV "TASK" program- Sharon Dueck, "Taste of the Valley" and Utterly Uncorked: Trish'n'Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine's! (VIDEO)

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy – Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program- Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s! (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy – Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program- Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!

Headline news most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Suspects arrested in a drug-related targeted shooting
• Fraser Valley Transit Drivers not taking fares
• Red Bull charging in!
AND…
• Western Golf Expo is coming to Abbotsford!

PLUS…!:
Interview: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy
Interview: Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program
Interview: Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley”
Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

