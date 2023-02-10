abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy – Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program- Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s! (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 9, 2023 – Interviews: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy – Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program- Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley” and Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!
Headline news most affecting Abbotsford this week:
• Suspects arrested in a drug-related targeted shooting
• Fraser Valley Transit Drivers not taking fares
• Red Bull charging in!
• Western Golf Expo is coming to Abbotsford!
Interview: Cliff Prang, Actor, Comedian, Talker Guy
Interview: Alyson Seale & Liam Gilchrist-Blackwood, UFV “TASK” program
Interview: Sharon Dueck, “Taste of the Valley”
Utterly Uncorked: Trish’n’Jenny with a new segment, just in time for Valentine’s!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
