Surrey Board of Trade – BC TAX REVIEW REPORT RELEASED: Call to Modernize Tax System for Business

Surrey – The Surrey Board of Trade released a new report titled ‘BC Tax Review – For A Competitive Economy’. The report lays the groundwork for the BC Government to implement a tax review.

“The Surrey Board of Trade has been advocating for a review of the taxation system in BC and Canada for many years,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “We need to modernize our tax systems and tax structures to reduce bottom line erosion. Paying taxes and the inefficiencies of the tax system adds cost, reduces time spent on growing businesses and reduces BC’s ability to be competitive to sustain and attract businesses.”

“We need to determine what works and what doesn’t. A review of the tax system could find ways to eliminate redundancies, create simplification and generate new revenue opportunities for the government, while saving businesses money and administrative burdens. With simplicity, efficiency, and certainty comes international competitiveness and productivity.”

Benefits of a tax review:

Reduce rising cost of living

Drive down debt

Create economic growth

Improve international competitiveness

Improve efficiency

Read the full report here.