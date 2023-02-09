Former Chilliwack FC Technical Director Troye Flannery Now With Surrey United FC

Surrey/Chilliwack – With the new structure comes the appointment of a new Surrey United FC Technical Director; Troye Flannery will be the SUSC Technical Director moving forward.

In their media statement: Troye is a Canada Soccer National A License certified coach, with over 20 years of leadership experience throughout Western Canada. Troye was the University of Calgary Dinos women’s soccer team head coach and has been previously awarded the Alberta Soccer Association Bert Goldberger Technical Award for his work with St. Albert Soccer Association, an award that recognizes individuals who provide technical leadership that enhances the reputation of soccer in the province and inspires others to improve the game of soccer from a regional, provincial, national, or international perspective. He previously served the Men’s Soccer program at Trinity Western University from 2007-2009 in a full-time assistant coach capacity and later as a part time coach for several seasons.

In 2022 Troye was also the Technical Director of the Unity FC League 1 team and has recently served as Technical Director of Chilliwack FC. Troye has spent recent years as the Girls Academy Director at Calgary Foothills SC and together with SUSC’s Jeff Clarke, has created opportunities for Calgary Foothills and Surrey United players over the last 5 years.

2022 FVN story with CFC is here.

Chilliwack FC’s Andrea Laycock: Bitter sweet for sure but excited for Troye and this opportunity, he most definitely deserves.