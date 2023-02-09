Excel Martial Arts Spring Break Camp Classes March 20 to 24 and 27 to 31

Chilliwack – Excel Martial Arts Spring Break Camp Classes are coming in March.

Have you been thinking about your child trying martial arts but haven’t had the chance to try? This is a great chance to do it.

The camps are a huge boost to a student’s physical abilities but also to their confidence as they see their physical abilities and skills rise in a short period of time.

Excel Martial Arts Chilliwack have four camps to choose from:

March 20th-March 24th Morning Camp from 9am-12pm each day. (THIS CAMP IS FULL)

March 20th-March 24th Afternoon Camp from 1pm-4pm each day.

March 27th-March 31st Morning Camp from 9am-12pm each day.

March 27th-March 31st Afternoon Camp from 9am-12pm each day.

Cost is $185 for the camp plus a $25 special camp t-shirt. Total is $210 plus GST= $220.50.

To register you can pay directly by etransferring the $220.50 to chilliwack@excelmartialarts.ca to save a spot on the list, or pay at the front desk at their location.