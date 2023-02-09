Chilliwack FC Spring Break Camps, March 20-24 and March 27-31

Chilliwack – Spring Break, soccer and …did we say Spring !?

Chilliwack FC is hosting two one-week Spring Break Camps for the City of Chilliwack!

Chilliwack FC wants to provide a safe, inclusive, and fun environment for any child looking to partake in the Spring Break Camp. Campers will partake in soccer activities, games, movie time and hanging out with Chilliwack FC staff & volunteers.

This is a program Chilliwack FC is passionate about as it will allow for a space for the club to connect with the City of Chilliwack and for the City to get to know more about Chilliwack FC and what the club stands for.

Website info is here.

March 20-24/March 27-31

Ages: For participants born between 2009 and 2018

Cost: $140/week

Location: Townsend Park Field A

Kit:

Campers will be provided a Chilliwack FC Camp Shirt

What do you need to bring?

Campers need to arrive in appropriate clothing for the weather

Campers need to wear proper footwear (runners and bring cleats if you have them)

Lunch and Snacks: Campers will need to bring their own lunch and snacks

** Campers please bring your own refillable water bottle for the day**