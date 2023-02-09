Chilliwack Coliseum to Host BC Hockey’s 2023 Program of Excellence Provincial Camps in July

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Coliseum is proud to announce that it has been selected to host BC Hockey’s 2023 Program of Excellence (POE) Provincial Camps this summer, which will take place July 20-27.

The POE camps will feature athletes competing for roster spots on two teams who participate in annual tournaments – the Female U18 POE team and the Male U16 POE team.

“We are honoured and thrilled to be able to host these elite camps here at the Coliseum. We are so excited to once again be able to showcase our community, ” said Chilliwack’s Vice-President, Business Operations Barry Douglas. “Chilliwack has always stepped up and been incredible hosts every time we have been fortunate enough to hold these different events.”

The Female U18 camp will take over the Coliseum from July 20-23 before the Male U16 camp comes in for July 24-27.

“We are very excited to bring our POE Provincial Camps to the Chilliwack Coliseum this summer,” Commissioner of BC Hockey’s Program of Excellence Fred Zweep said. “We look forward to our time in Chilliwack. We believe both the city and venue will be outstanding, as we continue the evaluation process for creating our 2023 Team BC rosters.”

At the Provincial Camp, both the Female U18 and Male U16 invitees will be split into four teams, respectively. Over each four-day camp, the teams will participate in a variety of on-and-off-ice sessions including intra-squad games and practices.

Notable program alumni include Mathew Barzal, Duncan Keith, Sarah Potomak, Morgan Rielly, Shea Theodore, Micah Zandee-Hart and many more.

The camp will be open for the public to come and watch these future hockey stars! The full schedule will be released closer to the event.