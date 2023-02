Hope – Open call for artists to perform Concerts In The Park – Hope BC 2023 is now taking applications.

Concerts In The Park – Hope BC will be accepting applications until March 12. Please either a) send a direct message to the CITP Facebook inbox or b) email hopedistrictartscouncil@gmail.com.

To be considered please include a link to a live performance video and any social media or music streaming pages that you have.

Facebook page is here.