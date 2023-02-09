Skip to content

AbbyPD Investigating Cell Tower Damage – Affecting 911 Service (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is currently investigating three separate mischiefs that have occurred to a cell tower located within the 35000 block of Raven Court.

In each of the incidents, which occurred in the evening hours of January 1st, 8th, and 12th extensive damage was caused to the communications equipment located at the site resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Damage to critical infrastructure of this nature is very concerning to the AbbyPD.

Additionally, incidents like this can impact calls to 9-1-1 from callers using cell phones around the cell tower should the equipment be taken offline.

Anyone with any information on these incidents or information relating to the suspect, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

