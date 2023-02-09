2023 Spring Break Art Camps – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – The 2023 Spring Break Art Camps are in March at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

March 20 to 24

March 27 to 31

Early Bird discount – $50 off the full-day price until February 19.

Ages 5 to 15 years old • Beginner

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Spring Break Art Camps are a great fun way to get kids involved in the arts. A vacation of imagination! The Centre’s Spring Break Art Camps let your kids unleash their creativity with an exciting range of artistic activities that are sure to leave your kids entertained.

There’s no better way to fill those two weeks than with artistic exploration, and with The Centre’s inspirational array of classes and activities, this is a fantastic opportunity for your child to explore their creative side!

To register and for more information about class activities, schedules, etc. contact The Centre Box Office at 604-391-SHOW(7469), online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or in person at 9201 Corbould Street.

