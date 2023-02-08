SurreyCares Community Foundation grants $40,000 to local women, girls, Two-Spirit and Gender-Diverse-led and serving organizations

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation is announcing funding totaling $40,000. The two recipient charities are the Pacific Immigrant Resources Society and Moving Forward Family Services. These organizations will lead initiatives to support women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse individuals working towards a future grounded in equity, inclusion, and justice. The funding is through the Fund for Gender Equality (the Fund). This initiative is part of a partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, funded through the Government of Canada. SurreyCares Community Foundation is one of 21 local community foundations from coast to coast to coast that is taking part. In total, these community foundations are granting over $3.4M towards the gender equality movement.



“We are thrilled to support these two organizations who are working on the ground to advance gender equality in our community,” said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares Community Foundation. “Investing in their work and this movement is key to supporting women who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We can work towards a just recovery by tackling systemic issues like racism, wage inequality, and gender-based violence. Along with the other 20 participating community foundations, we are committed to creating lasting systems change in philanthropy, by writing gender equality into our investment practices and organizational policies. As the year progresses, we look forward to sharing more about this journey.”



SurreyCares Community Foundation has funded organizations at the “heart” of the women’s movement, with a focus on those that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to empowering women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people through their mission, activities, or partnerships. This funding spans a variety of purposes, including efforts to pilot new initiatives, to address long-standing community needs, or support a just recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiatives themselves may touch on a wide range of areas that are affected by gender equality, including food insecurity, income inequality, racial injustice, domestic violence, and many more. In particular, the Fund prioritizes initiatives that are ‘self-led’—those that are led by the same groups that they focus on serving.

“Community organizations led by and dedicated to supporting women, girls, gender-diverse and Two-Spirit individuals are at the centre of the movement towards gender equality and equity,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) President. “While this can feel daunting at times, these organizations demonstrate tenacity, resiliency, and hope as they shift power. To create communities of true belonging and to recover from the pandemic, we must advance gender equality across the country. We’re grateful for the financial support from the Government of Canada and the leadership of SurreyCares Community Foundation who is taking part in these efforts.”