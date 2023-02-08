Hearts of Gold Gala Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research with Trevor McDonald and Andrew Christopher – Thursday February 9

Chilliwack – The 1st annual Hearts of Gold gala fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research, hosted by Trevor McDonald, will be a fun, informative and inspirational night while raising much needed funds for groundbreaking research for childhood cancers.

Tickets on sale now at $50 each and available through www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca for the Thursday February 9 gala.

Cancer is the #1 cause of death in children, more than all other diseases combined! Yet only 5% of all cancer funding is directed to childhood cancers. This needs to change and you can help.

The night will start with hors d’oeuvres from award winning top chef Tammy Wood (Sossy’s Saloon) and decadent pastries from BeNanna bakery. There will be plenty to eat and drink while you mingle, enjoy live music by Andrew Christopher, take part in the silent auction and play in the mini casino with our ‘money’.

The fun continues in the HUB theatre with your chance to bid in a live auction. Who wouldn’t want a 5 star meal prepared in your home by Tammy Wood with your own private concert by Trevor McDonald, or a helicopter ride in the beautiful Fraser Valley.

Come meet and hear from some of the people responsible for the research work being done at BC Children’s Hospital, cc-TDI and UCLA.

Money raised will go to further ground-breaking childhood cancer research being done by the Michael Cuccione Foundation at BC Children’s Hospital, Dr. Charles Keller at cc-TDI and Dr. Noah Federman at UCLA.

Part proceeds will also go to support the amazing work at Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.