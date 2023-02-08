Don’t Expect Disney with DuffleBag Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast – February 20 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – A quirky high-energy fairytale experience will fill the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with storytelling magic when the beloved DuffleBag Theatre returns! On February 20, the classic love story of Beauty and the Beast jumps right from the page to the stage in a fun-filled and hilariously spectacular show. This unpredictable performance is unlike the Disney adaptation we all know, so expect a hilarious romp for all ages and a truly unique theatrical experience where the dream of living in a fairy tale actually does come true!

“The “nearly world-famous” DuffleBag Theatre is absolutely thrilled to return to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with our hilarious adaptation of the classic fairy tale Beauty and the Beast,” says the artistic director and founding member Marcus Lundren. “For our fans who’ve been waiting patiently these last few years, this show will have been worth the wait! For anyone new to DuffleBag Theatre, we can’t wait to introduce you our outrageously funny style where audience members play the main parts in the show. It’s guaranteed fun for the whole family!”

Join DuffleBag Theatre for an afternoon of unforgettable family fun when they bring Beauty and the Beast to The Centre!

Beauty and the Beast is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Beauty and the Beast is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.