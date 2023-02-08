CTV’s Farming for Love Returns to the Wack – at “A Taste of the Valley” Friday February 10 at Heritage Park

Fraser Valley/Toronto – In 2022, FVN told you about a CTV reality show “Framing for Love” They were at the Pacific Agriculture Show at Tradex in Abbotsford.

They are back, in time for Valentine’s Day and this time at Chilliwack’s Heritage Park for “A Taste of the Valley” Friday February 10.

From the webpage:

Farming for Love, CTV’s rural romance series, is searching for single farmers, growers, producers, vintners and ranchers in British Columbia and Ontario who are ready to find a life partner! If you’re a single farmer ready to open your heart and farm to singles across Canada, APPLY TODAY!



Based on the international hit format The Farmer Wants a Wife, Farming for Love sees farmers invite daters to live and work alongside them, immersing themselves in a series of farm chores, group activities, and intimate one-on-one dates with the ultimate goal of finding their life partners.

