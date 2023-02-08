BUSINESS – Surrey Board of Trade’s Anita Huberman Appointed to Invest Vancouver Management Board

Surrey – The Surrey Board of Trade announced the appointment of Anita Huberman, President & CEO, to the Invest Vancouver Management Board. Anita was a part of the original board led by then Mayor Greg Moore to begin a regional economic development agency that promotes Metro Vancouver, and all of its cities, as one brand to the world to attract business and solve economic challenges.

The current Invest Vancouver Management Board is chaired by North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan, with City of Surrey Councillor Harry Bains serving as Vice-Chair.

“I look forward to working with Invest Vancouver to attract business and human capital into the Metro Vancouver region – which will also bring economic development assets and industry clusters to Surrey,” said Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade. “We need to leverage the work of our regional economic development entity which the City of Surrey pays into. In order for Surrey to grow its economy, regional collaboration and investment must not only happen when there is a transformational opportunity, but become the standard operating procedure.”



We need to present a better face for the promotion of the region to prospective external investment to leverage:

• Expanded base of resources and expertise to pursue (and provide to) business;

• Increased capacity to create economic development plans that benefit entire region; and

• Enhanced ability to develop long-term, multistage and/or cross-sector business development plans.

The Invest Vancouver Management Board is comprised of a powerhouse of economic leaders which include:

Metro Vancouver Directors

Academic Institutions

Agriculture

Boards of Trade and Chambers of Commerce

Business

Community Organizations

First Nations

Industry Associations

Labour

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority & Vancouver Airport Authority



