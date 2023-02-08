BUSINESS – New Red Bull Facility to be built near Molson Coors in Chilliwack – CEPCO

Chilliwack – The Molson Coors plant in Chilliwack is about to get a big time neighbour.

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO )and the City of Chilliwack announced that Red Bull has chosen Chilliwack for a major new facility investment in support of their North American expansion plans.

CEPCO and the City of Chilliwack supported the Red Bull Global Operations team during their due diligence to determine the right Canadian location for this important new investment.

The new Red Bull site is a 15-acre property on Brannick Place in the Chilliwack Food and Beverage Processing Park (near Molson Coors).

Molson Coors Red Bull Kerr at Brannick CHWK Google Maps

The facility will produce premix of high-quality ingredients used in all Red Bull Energy Drinks.

Currently, the formula is produced in Austria, and the Chilliwack location will be the only other facility in the world to provide premix ingredients required to meet high global demand.

“Red Bull’s decision to set up shop in Chilliwack is a fantastic investment for our community,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “On behalf of Council, I would like to thank CEPCO’s leadership for their hard work on this project and thank Red Bull for choosing Chilliwack. We are excited to have them here!”Chilliwack has earned a reputation as an excellent business location, due to an accessible and extensive road and rail transportation network, and the proximity of the Port of Vancouver and Sumas-Huntingdon Border Crossing. This, combined with Chilliwack’s business friendly approach to investment attraction, a skilled workforce, and a high quality of life in a scenic setting that aligns well with the overall Red Bull brand helped make it a good fit.

“CEPCO has been supporting Red Bull for almost a year as they searched for the right location to invest,” said Brian Coombes, CEPCO President. “This good economic news is a great way to start 2023, as this new facility represents more jobs and an expanded corporate tax base for our growing community.”

The remainder of 2023 will entail continued project planning and development preparations in the lead up to the start of construction in 2024.

A completion date has not been announced.