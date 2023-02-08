BUSINESS – LifeLabs Recognized on Canada’s Best Employers 2023 List by Forbes

Toronto/Fraser Valley – For the third consecutive year, LifeLabs has been named one of Forbes Canada’s Best Employers for 2023. The recognition results from an independent survey, by Forbes and Statista, of more than 12,000 Canadian residents working for companies with more than 500 employees.

LifeLabs have facilities in the Fraser Valley.

Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend LifeLabs to friends and family, evaluate other employers in respective industries, and view of LifeLab’s working conditions, salary growth potential, and company image

“It is a privilege to be recognized by our employees and peers as one of Canada’s best employers,” said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. “This award represents our employees’ dedication to the organization and our commitment to our customers while embodying the values of teamwork, agility, caring, and customer-centred.”

LifeLabs has celebrated multiple awards and recognitions for its distinguished focus on people and culture. In 2022, it was awarded Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, Workplace Benefits Award by Benefits Canada, Environmental Excellence Award by Practice Greenhealth, Greater Toronto’s Top Employer recognition by Mediacorp Canada and many more.

To learn about how LifeLabs is creating an inclusive, caring and diverse workplace culture, view the 2021 Community Report: Empowering our Tomorrow.

Learn about Forbes Canada’s Best Employers 2023 selection process here.