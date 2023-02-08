35 Year Old Chilliwack Man Arrested After Tuesday Afternoon Nowell Street Targeted Assault

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP have arrested a 35 year old Chilliwack man in connection with an assault which took place in Chilliwack on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35 year old suspect has been released on conditions pending his first court appearance. The victim has been released from hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday afternoon Chilliwack RCMP were called to the 9300 block of Nowell Street after receiving reports of an aggravated assault. Information received indicated that a 30 year old man had been assaulted and sustained significant injury. First responders from the Chilliwack Fire Department performed emergency first aid on the victim who was initially unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The man was transported to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Police are in the preliminary stages of this investigation but believe this to be a targeted attack.