2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale – February 16-19 at Tradex

Abbotsford – The 2023 Earlybird RV Show & Sale is February 16-19 at Tradex Abbotsford. This is your chance to get a look at what camping and glamping has for you this season.

Website info is http://rvshowsbc.com

What you need to know:

General Admission Cost

$15.00 Adult Admission (19 – 59)

$13.00 Senior Admission (60+)

$12.00 Youth Admission (13 – 18)

FREE Child Admission (12 and Under)

Admission Packages & Discounts

$33.00 Family Pack (2 Adults and Up To 4 Youths One-Day Pass)

$20.00 Multi-day Pass (Single Adult or Youth)

$9.00 Adult & Seniors Admission (Thursday, February 16, 2023 5:00pm-9:00pm) (Cannot be combined with other offers.)

Accepted Methods Of Payment

Cash, Interac Debit, Visa, MasterCard

Net Proceeds To Charity.

Parking

Tradex provides 1,200 paved parking stalls with 3,200 more available in our overflow unpaved lots. It is a fully-staffed lot with one entrance and two exits located off of Mt. Lehman Road.

Parking is $10 per day with in/out privileges onsite. $7.25 if purchased online or on the app.

RV overnight dry camping is available for $25 per night and can be purchased onsite.

There are ample handicapped parking stalls plus a drop off/pick up area

