Wes Barker and Cliff Prang – Live Magic and Comedy Fundraiser for Sardis Secondary Falcons Basketball Program – Friday February 17 at Cottonwood Four Cinema Stage

Chilliwack – Wes Barker is one of North America’s most popular magicians. He has appeared on America’s Got Talent, MTV, ELLEN, and is a winner on the hit show, PENN & TELLER’s FOOL US. You may also recognize him from his 100s of millions of views on YouTube or from his very own TV Show “BIG TRICK ENERGY” on TruTV. Wes is one of the few magicians who can simultaneously blow your mind and bust your gut laughing.



Wes along with Cliff Prang (local host and opening act) are part of the Benefit for the Sardis Secondary Falcons Basketball Program



There are two shows on Friday February 17 (6 & 8:30)

Ages 14+

TICKETS $25



A thank you to @cottonwood4cinemas for donating your space.



For tickets, go to Eventbrite.ca and type in Wes Barker Chilliwack.