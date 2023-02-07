Skip to content

Diyet & The Love Soldiers – February 23 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Diyet & The Love Soldiers – February 23 – Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Chilliwack – Last Year they performed at the Harrison Festival and they are back this year.

With a musical sound as diverse as her Southern Tutchone, Tlingit, Japanese and Scottish heritage, Diyet celebrates music and heritage like no other with Diyet & The Love Soldiers. On February 23, the Yukon Territory’s beloved group come to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with a genuine and beautiful concert that will give you a new appreciation for the incredible talent of Canada’s Indigenous artists.

Drawing from her personal experience as a contemporary and traditional musician, Diyet has created a unique sound that blends an alternative country, folk and roots sound with stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous world! Through a combination of traditional stories, songs and anecdotes from personal experiences, Diyet builds an appreciation of Indigenous music, dispels myths and promotes personal resilience in this incredibly vulnerable concert. It’s a performance that nurtures connections with each other and the world around us, making for an unforgettable concert that will stay with you!

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on February 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Diyet & The Love Soldiers is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

