Dangerous Driving and Flight from AbbyPD in October 2021, Leads to Drug Arrest in February 2023

Abbotsford – On October 12th, 2021, AbbyPD received a report of an erratic driver eastbound on Highway 1 entering the Abbotsford area.

Officers quickly located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop resulting in the driver failing to stop for police.

The Lower Mainland Police Helicopter Air 1 continued to follow the vehicle while ground units broke off.

During the next ninety minutes, the vehicle was observed running numerous stop signs, passing cars unsafely and, forcing oncoming vehicle traffic onto the shoulder of the road, while driving at excessive speeds.

Upon the vehicle stopping in the Chilliwack area, AbbyPD officers, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service and the Chilliwack RCMP, took 47-year-old Jason Himpfen into custody.

During the search, officers located approx. 370 grams of combined Fentanyl, & Methamphetamine.

This seizure equates to approx. 800 individual doses.

On February 7th, 2023, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, Flight from Police, & Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

AbbyPD