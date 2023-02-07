Chilliwack Giants Las Vegas NFL Pro Bowl Recap

Chilliwack/Las Vegas – If you watched the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, you noticed the format change.

Flag Football instead of a loose tackle game.

Enter the Chilliwack Giants and other minor flag football programs from North America.

A recap from the Chilliwack Giants:

This Chilliwack Giants team travelled to Las Vegas quite unsure of what to expect. As it turned out, they discovered a lot about themselves and made some great new friends from across the country and around the world.

The team already knew they are very good at football but they had not yet realized how much people would like them. They were some of the stars of the show at the tournament both on and off the field. The team could never travel far at the field without being stopped and asked for pictures with all of the teams from across the country.

The NFL recognized them on two separate occasions through the tournament for their performances. The first time it was as a group for their tremendous displays of sportsmanship, respect and willingness to help out wherever needed. From helping our new friends from around the globe to find fields to always playing with respect and class on the field. It did not go unrecognized by the people running the tournament.

The second recognition was by the head official on the field who was asked to recognize one player per day for their outstanding play as well as exemplary displays of sportsmanship and graciousness. We were so proud when Kenna Friesen was awarded this.

This group embraced and excelled in their roll as football ambassadors and have done our association, city, province and country proud. The connections and conversations that were had with the teams from Australia, UK, China, Japan, Ghana, Germany, Mexico, Regina and Montreal were inspiring to the coaches and the Giants did it effortlessly.

The Giants went 3-1 in the tournament. Even after a heartbreaking early exit on day 2 our athletes regrouped and continued to impress as they travelled from field to field cheering on and supporting their new brothers and sisters in the global football family.

A huge shout out to all in the community who supported this team and helped get them ready. From the generous donations of our sponsors to the current and former players and coaches that came out to train and refine their skills it truly was a community team. Thank you all.

Go Giants

Coach Greg and Coach Tyler