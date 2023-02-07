Skip to content

Chilliwack Council to Receive Failure to Disclosure Statement re School Trustee Candidates Nelmes and Neufeld

Chilliwack Council to Receive Failure to Disclosure Statement re School Trustee Candidates Nelmes and Neufeld

Chilliwack – There is a another story from last October’s Municipal Elections.

At Tuesday (February 7) Chilliwack Council Meeting, That the report on “Notice of Failure to File a Disclosure Statement”, dated January 31, 2023, regarding Greg Nelmes and Barry Neufeld’s failure to file a disclosure statement by the end of the no-penalty fee period on February 13, 2023, 4:30 pm, be received for information.

Failure to file could ban both candidates from being eligible for the next general local (Municipal) elections for any district withing BC. A late filing fee from Elections BC could result in a $500 fine.

Notice is here.

Agenda (Item 7.8) is here.

