Chilliwack Council to Receive Failure to Disclosure Statement re School Trustee Candidates Nelmes and Neufeld

Chilliwack – There is a another story from last October’s Municipal Elections.

At Tuesday (February 7) Chilliwack Council Meeting, That the report on “Notice of Failure to File a Disclosure Statement”, dated January 31, 2023, regarding Greg Nelmes and Barry Neufeld’s failure to file a disclosure statement by the end of the no-penalty fee period on February 13, 2023, 4:30 pm, be received for information.

Failure to file could ban both candidates from being eligible for the next general local (Municipal) elections for any district withing BC. A late filing fee from Elections BC could result in a $500 fine.

Notice is here.

Agenda (Item 7.8) is here.

Greg Nelmes/Facebook