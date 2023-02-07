Chiefs Hosted A Sensory-Friendly Game with Canucks Autism Network

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs thank the Canucks Autism Network for taking the time to come out to the Coliseum to talk about creating welcoming spaces in our community.

⁣

This past Sunday, they hosted a sensory-friendly game against Alberni Valley.

⁣

To make the game more accessible, the volume of the music and buzzer was reduced, and a quiet room made available for anyone who needed a break from the sensory-rich environment.

There was also a post game skate with the players.

The CAN team was on-site with Resource Kits (noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys and helpful visuals) available for loan. ⁣