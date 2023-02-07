Chiefs Hosted A Sensory-Friendly Game with Canucks Autism Network

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Chiefs thank the Canucks Autism Network for taking the time to come out to the Coliseum to talk about creating welcoming spaces in our community.
This past Sunday, they hosted a sensory-friendly game against Alberni Valley.
To make the game more accessible, the volume of the music and buzzer was reduced, and a quiet room made available for anyone who needed a break from the sensory-rich environment.
There was also a post game skate with the players.
The CAN team was on-site with Resource Kits (noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys and helpful visuals) available for loan.