Tickets Available for The Book of Will – Chilliwack Players Guild – Cultural Centre – April 20 to 30

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Players Guild presents “The Book of Will” at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from April 20 to 30.

Directed by Clint Hames and Produced by Laura Hames, “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson is a celebration of the famed playwright William Shakespeare’s brilliant works of theatre and poetry. It is an historical look at the years following Shakespeare’s death and the true story of how his acting troupe, The King’s Men, realizes it is up to them to preserve his plays for future generations and to protect them from the horrible reproductions proliferating at the time. In 1623, Shakespeare’s “First Folio” was published. This play is the story of how that famous book came to be. The production is being Directed by Clint Hames, who has directed many successful shows for the Guild, most recently “Calendar Girls” which played to sold out audiences last spring. The Book of Will is a wonderful, warm, witty and funny play that will have you alternate between tears of laughter and sorrow and will appeal well beyond Shakespeare lovers and is written in modern language.

Ticket information is here.

The Book of Will – Rehearsals – Courtesy Clint Hames/Feb 2023

