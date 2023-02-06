Hope – MOTI Approve Long Awaited Traffic Lights at 6th Avenue and Old Hope Princeton Way -Construction Starts ASAP

Hope (District of Hope/Katie Frecon)- On Monday, District of Hope received confirmation from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) that the long awaited traffic lights at 6th Avenue and Old Hope Princeton Way will soon be under construction.

This has been a bone of contention for local social media for some time.

Work is scheduled to commence on February 13th, 2023 and is estimated to be complete by the end of March 2023.

From the District – District of Hope are certainly very pleased that this important safety improvement will soon be undertaken. As this is an MOTI led project, if and when more information becomes available, District of Hope will disseminate.