Chilliwack – Tickets are now on sale for the Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association Better Way Celebration Dinner.

Join Chilliwack Restorative Justice & Youth Advocacy Association as they raise funds together to provide restorative education and response in the schools and community.

Tickets are $55 and the event is Saturday May 6 at the Chilliwack Curling Club Banquet Hall.

Go here for details and tickets: https://www.restoringjustice.ca/springfundraiser