BC Government Throne Speech – Spending Programs on the Heels of a $5.7B Surplus

Victoria – BC Lieutenant governor Janet Austin delivered the 2023 throne speech that includes spending capital that is part of a $5.7B surplus.

“Despite everything we’ve gone through over the past few years, British Columbians remain relentlessly optimistic about their province – and with good reason,” said Premier David Eby. “After all, it is the people of B.C. who got shots into arms, rebuilt highways after flooding, kept kids learning in schools and businesses thriving in difficult circumstances. Our government will build a stronger, more secure future with British Columbians, because there’s nothing we can’t accomplish or overcome when we work together.”

From the Provincial release: The throne speech outlined the provincial government’s plan to carefully put last year’s significant surplus back to work for people and make investments that will pay off for generations to come. It also highlighted new laws that will be introduced to protect people who work hard and play by the rules: from speculators, organized crime and those who take advantage of the most vulnerable.

Highlights from the speech from the throne include:

helping people with rising costs by introducing new measures targeted to support people hardest hit, including those with lower incomes and families with children;

tackling the housing crisis by continuing to get tough on speculators, while launching a refreshed housing plan and increasing homes and services near transit hubs throughout the province;

strengthening access to public health care after the pandemic by investing in new hospitals, a new medical school, better cancer care, substance treatment and recovery services, and getting internationally trained health professionals into B.C. clinics to provide care;

making communities safer with actions to get violent offenders off the streets and new laws to crack down on gangs, money laundering and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images; and

fighting climate change and building an economy for everyone by launching a new job skills plan, expanding low-cost clean-energy solutions, introducing a new pay-transparency law that moves B.C. closer to equal pay for equal work for women, and working in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

https://www.youtube.com/live/On8bKyqx6x4?feature=share