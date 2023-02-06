AbbyPD Traffic Enforcement Unit Conducts Commercial Vehicle Inspections

Abbotsford – On Thursday February 2, AbbyPDTraffic Enforcement Unit, along with our law enforcement partners from the Burnaby, Coquitlam, & Richmond RCMP traffic units, Delta, New Westminster, & Vancouver Police traffic units, as well with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Safety & Enforcement Unit (CVSE) & the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) conducted commercial vehicle inspections along the Sumas Way bypass during the hours of 9 am to 3 pm.

During this time, thirty-two commercial vehicle inspections were randomly completed. Out of those thirty-two inspections, eighty-eight violations were observed.

Those ranged from minor to major defects.

Nineteen commercial vehicles were taken out of service, with many towed from the roadway.

Thirty-two violation tickets were issued, totalling approx. $7,000 in fines.

Additionally, fifteen ride-hailing vehicles and taxis we’re inspected, resulting in four notice and orders being issued, two violation tickets handed out, as well one driver was arrested for driving while prohibited.

The most concerning inspection of the day was a dump truck operator stopped with five of his brakes significantly out of adjustment, along with his front steering tire noted to have the metal cords exposed through the rubber.