Trev’s Market in Rosedale (Cheam First Nations’ Band Gym) Picks Up Where Princess Armories Flea Market Left Off

Cheam First Nations/Rosedale – After 42 years, the Princess Armories Flea Market closed their doors due t a number of factors. There was a concern with 147 Airwolf Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron and the use of the armory and the condition of use moving forward. The couple that operated that market for a number of years are now dealing with serious health issues.

Enter Trevor Victor and Trev’s market. Victor is the head chef for a local school and an advocate for community based markets to help people with a little cash on the side, selling their goods and continuing community.

Victor told FVN: We are indeed opening our new market starting Sunday February 12th. Many of the vendors from the former Princess Armories will be joining and many new vendors are coming in as well. We will be open at 52161 Victor Drive Rosedale on Sunday the 12th 8:30 am-2:30 pm. All are welcome. Entry will be free with the option to donate to the local Cheam Recreational groups.

Cheam First Nation Hall/Gym/Trevor Victor/Feb 2023