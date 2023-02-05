March/April Events Calendar at Mission Raceway – Drag Strip Opens in April

Mission – Mission Raceway Park has unveiled their 2023 March and April Calendar at the track.

The dragstrip officially opens April 21.

March 5 – BCDA Open Drift 10am-4pm $15 to spectate, kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Cash or card at the gate.

March 11 – Speed Fanatics GLOW Series #1 – Come and see our new night series circuit races! 6pm-11pm Admission is FREE!

March 18/19 – BCDA Grassroots Competition Drift Finals! Saturday starts at 9am, eliminations start at noon. Sunday open drift 10am-4pm. Spectators are $15/day and kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult.

March 18 – JR Drag Orientation Day – Learn all about how 5-18 year olds can participate in our JR programs on the drag strip! Tickets are available on Showpass.com Free event! Please bring your kids!

March 25/26 – SCCBC New Driver Training! Get your circuit racing license! Registration required. Please email president@sccbc.net for more information.

March 28 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club Practice Night! Gates open at 4pm, Riding starts at 5pm. $5/person to spectate, $40/person to ride.

April 4 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club Practice Night! Gates open at 4pm, Riding starts at 5pm. $5/person to spectate, $40/person to ride.

April 5 – BCDA Open Drift Night! Gates open at 4pm, Drifting runs 5pm-9pm. Spectators are $15, kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult.

April 8/9 – Future Moto BC Motocross Championship Series Round 1! Please contact www.futurewestmoto.ca or on Facebook.

April 18 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club Practice Night! Gates open at 4pm, Riding starts at 5pm. $5/person to spectate, $40/person to ride.

April 25 – Lower Mainland Motocross Club Practice Night! Gates open at 4pm, Riding starts at 5pm. $5/person to spectate, $40/person to ride.

April 21 – Drag Strip Opens for Test and Tune 10am-4pm. Spectators are $15, kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult. (weather dependent)

April 21 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legal Drags 5pm-when the dew sets in. Spectators $10, Mission residents free with proof of residency. Kids 12 & under free with a paid adult.

April 21-23 – Summit ET Bracket Drag Race #1 Test and Tune/Gamblers Race Saturday, Eliminations Sunday. Spectators $20/day, kids 12 & under free with a paid adult.

April 26 – BCDA Open Drift Night! Gates open at 4pm, Drifting runs 5pm-9pm. Spectators are $15, kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult.

April 28 – Mopac Auto Supply Street Legal Drags 5pm-when the dew sets in. Spectators $10, Mission residents free with proof of residency. Kids 12 & under free with a paid adult.

April 28-30 – SCCBC CACC Race #1 Spectators $10 or $25/Carload. Kids 12 & under are free with a paid adult.