ASW All Star Wrestling in Abbotsford – Saturday February 11

Abbotsford – ASW All Star Wrestling is back in the ring on Saturday February 11 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. Courtesy The Thunder from Jalandhar.

This is a family friendly event.

Tickets available at: http://vtixonline.com

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

