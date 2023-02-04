UPDATE – IHIT Investigating Abbotsford Homicide on Nicholson Avenue – Targeted Shooting in Home Invasion/Drug Lab – Two Suspects in Custody

Abbotsford – Early Friday Morning ( February 3rd @4:10AM) Abbotsford Police responded to a home invasion in the 7000 block of Nicholson Ave involving shots being fired.

UPDATED IHIT Release:

Background: On February 3, 2023, at 4:11 a.m., the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) were called to the 7000-block of Nicholson Avenue, after a report of a shooting. Members attended and located a deceased man inside the residence. Two suspects were identified at the scene and taken into custody. Frontline officers located evidence suggesting the residence was being used for the production of controlled drugs. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with AbbyPD, BC Coroners Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response unit(CLEAR).

At this time, investigators are working to identify the male victim, who is not believed to be associated to the residence. This is believed to be an isolated incident associated to illegal drug trade.

“We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. IHIT will be working with the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response unit to make sure the residence is safely processed and no longer a risk to the neighbourhood.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.