Headlong Hearts Among Musical Acts Announced for Shine Bright Mission – Friday March 3 (VIDEO)

Mission – Shine Bright Mission announced the mainstage and Main Street musical acts who will ignite downtown on Friday, March 3 with their talents.

The performers were curated by organizers of the Mission Folk Music Festival with special attention to creating a welcoming and engaging community experience for all ages.

“We are excited to present an engaging lineup of musicians that feature both talented local and regional artists some of whom will be familiar to the audience,” said Michelle Demers, Director of the Mission Folk Fest. “All of the musical acts have a strong musical point of view to match their musicianship.”

The free Shine Bright Mission event will feature two mainstage musicians:

Headlong Hearts: Headlong Hearts are a Vancouver-based roots band composed of five seasoned veterans of the west coast live music scene. A decades-long musical trust, they write great original songs, sing in stacked harmony, and deliver ace musicianship on guitars, violin, banjo, mandolin, bass and drums. Headlong Hearts are entertainers first and are always focused on making a great experience for audiences.

John Welsh and Los Valientes: John Welsh & Los Valientes began with the belief that music has the power to bring people together regardless of language, age or culture. With a global sound that appeals to a wide audience the band has been compared to artists such as Michael Franti and Manu Chao. Fluent in Spanish from a young age, John Welsh began his career performing at international student parties finding songs and musical styles that would engage people from around the world.

To warm up the night, John Gogo and Mike McKenna Jr. will begin at HubCo brewing before the music begins in Main Stage. John Gogo is a natural storyteller who brings stories of coastal forests, working people, and hard work to life. 2021 ECMA winner Mike McKenna Jr. has become a rising star on the Canadian music scene; a true singer-songwriter with warm indie folk and Americana tones, a raspy and soulful voice, and lyrics laden with captivating storytelling.

Event-goers will also be delighted by the three Mission based performers as part of the Local Voices/Local Spaces schedule, taking place in Studio 202, The Penny Coffee Shop, and another location downtown to be determined.

Patrick Anthony: The original sound of Patrick Anthony is the result of growing up in a house surrounded by a variety of musical influences. As a kid, household chores to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty planted the seeds of rock n-roll, while singing Ritchie Valens into anything that resembled a microphone foreshadowed the inevitability that one day, he would be a performer. Patrick will be playing at The Penny in short sets between 6:30 – 8:30pm.

Mara Hatklin: Mission-based musician, Mara, has charmed stages everywhere from festivals and pubs in her hometown, to international venues. With influences like Eva Cassidy and Tori Kelly, she brings a fresh, soulful sound to every audience she meets. Mara will be playing at Studio 202 in short sets between 6:30 – 8:30pm.

MarKaren: Funky blues acoustic folk with a twist of jazz – that is the unique sound of MarKaren Music. Mark and Karen Humpage are a married couple living in Mission. Their music weaves lyrical stories that empower, enliven, impassion, and heal listeners. MarKaren will be playing at a to be determined spot in short sets between 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

Local community builder Cory Cassel will serve as Shine Bright Mission’s emcee.

About Shine Bright Mission

Shine Bright Mission is a community event set for the evening of Friday, March 3 in downtown Mission.

Made possible through a grant from the Federal government via The Commemorate Canada – Reopening Fund, Shine Bright Mission encourages residents to gather in recognition and celebration of the frontline heroes that made our COVID-19 response possible and to support local business after then hardship of the pandemic

Shine Bright Mission is being organized by the partners in the I Love Mission campaign, a community-based project launched in spring 2020 that was focused on coming together as neighbours to support local businesses during the challenges of the pandemic.

The event will feature a first responders vehicle display, local performances, free activities, light activations, music, ceremonies, and opportunities to support Mission-based businesses.