chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – “The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty – Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser, Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers, Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – “The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty – Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser, Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers, Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Discrimination for small amounts of drugs started this week.
• Transit Drivers indicated possible job action in the wake of stalled contract talks.
• Chilliwack School District’s largest budget on record
AND…
• The Chilliwack Giants are playing in Vegas!

PLUS…!

“The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty
Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser.
Interview: Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers.
Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

