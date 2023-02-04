chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – “The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty – Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser, Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers, Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 2, 2023 – “The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty – Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser, Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers, Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Discrimination for small amounts of drugs started this week.

• Transit Drivers indicated possible job action in the wake of stalled contract talks.

• Chilliwack School District’s largest budget on record

AND…

• The Chilliwack Giants are playing in Vegas!

PLUS…!

“The Welcome Matt”: Your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty

Interview: Carmen Putz & Trevor McDonald, “Hearts of Gold” Gala Fundraiser.

Interview: Bob Tarr (CSS), Kris Werner (SSS), Jens Nissen CSS, Band Teachers.

Interview: Colin Boyd, Chilliwack Giants

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™